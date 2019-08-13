CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of people are still without power after a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the Charlotte area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The line of storms extended from the Tennessee mountains to the Piedmont and left behind a trail of downed trees and other damage. Areas around Charlotte and Lake Norman saw wind gusts up to 70 mph with heavy rain leading to a slow commute on the interstates Tuesday afternoon.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, over 900 Duke Energy customers are still without power in Mecklenburg County. Another 40 are still in the dark in Rowan County, according to Duke's outage map.

Near Lake Hickory, trees fell on buildings along NC 127. Fallen trees were also blocking a portion of Snow Creek Road near St. Stephens. Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said a microburst storm blew off the doors of a pharmacy in Bethlehem. No injuries were reported.

North of Conover, tress and power lines fell along Lee Cline, Laurel Springs Drive, and County Home Road. Numerous power areas were reported in the area.

As the storm continued towards Lake Norman, it caused additional damage. Near the Lake Norman Airport, trees fell along Highway 150 near Mount Mourne as well as on Lakeshore School and Perth Road near Mooresville.

