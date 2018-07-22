YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Strong storms swept through parts of the Carolinas Saturday night.

NBC Charlotte viewers reported large hail in the North Carolina foothills. Over in Alexander County, a viewer shared a video of golf-ball-sized hail dropping into Lake Hickory.

At one point in the evening, the strong winds left over 500 Duke Energy customers without power in Surry County, over 280 other customers waiting for power to be restored in Caldwell County and 30-plus other customers without power in Mecklenburg County, according to Duke Energy.

Severe thunderstorm warnings came and went for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Iredell, Lincoln, Union and York counties Saturday evening.

As for the rest of the weekend, the Charlotte area is under a 40-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs are expected to be near 90 degrees with lows of about 71 degrees, NWS reports.

While "hazardous weather" is not expected to batter the Carolinas Sunday, NWS says heavy rain will be possible from Monday through Wednesday.

