HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A storm packing relentless rain, hail, and lightning left Greg Right of Huntersville rushing home from the doctor's office.

"We had a fire under the house," said Right. "I could see smoke coming up through the AC vent in the floor. I check the bathroom and it was coming up through there. It was also coming up through the hallway."

His neighbors were home and heard it.

"It was very violent," said Patti Hosford.

Officials said fire crews got to the scene within five minutes.

"Preliminarily they think lightning hit the side of the house and hit the gas line on the side of the house," said Right.

For some of Greg's neighbors, this brought back memories.

"The smell is huge," said Gwen Smith.

Smith's home is just nine doors down from Greg's house. He was there the night her home went up in flames.

"Whenever I hear that there is a house on fire, I always try to be there just to answer questions because there are so many," said Smith.

Electrician Rob Anello has this advice if you're home during a lightning storm: Stay away from appliances, wiring, faucets, and showers.

"The electricity is going to look for the path of least resistance," Anello said. "It's going to look for water, piping, and wiring."

Smith, whose home has been hit by lightning, has this warning.

"Restoration companies come calling real fast and you want to make sure you go through your insurance," said Smith.

