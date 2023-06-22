Dozens injured by hail at Red Rocks concert

MORRISON, Colo. — Seven people were taken to the hospital and dozens more were treated on the scene for injuries sustained in a hailstorm at the Louis Tomlinson concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison on Wednesday night.
West Metro Fire reported that seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Eighty to 90 people were tr
eated on scene. Injuries included cuts and broken bones, West Metro said.
Concertgoers scrambled for cover as hail blasted through the venue just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area including Red Rocks at 9:04 p.m. by the National Weather Service office in Boulder.
At 9:14 p.m., Red Rocks' official Twitter account announced they were in a weather delay.
Hail up to the size of tennis balls covered the ground, forcing people to take cover.
At 10:25 p.m., the venue tweeted that the show has officially been postponed.
A severe thunderstorm watch in effect for much of eastern Colorado, including the Denver metro area, has been extended until 4 a.m. Thursday as strong storms linger into the overnight hours.
