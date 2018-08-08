CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Get ready for another wave of severe weather, Charlotte.

First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is tracking what a significant setup of “pulse-like” storms that are expected to spark up this evening. And with those storms will come the threat of damaging, downburst winds.

“I do expect we’re going to have some pretty strong storms develop by late afternoon,” Panovich said.

Let’s talk about timing. The mountains will begin to see some scattered showers and storms popping up around lunchtime and in the early afternoon before they make their way to the Piedmont and Charlotte areas later in the day.

“5 p.m. is the sweet spot again Wednesday,” Panovich said. “This is very similar to Monday’s setup. There’s the potential for these storms to develop damaging winds.”

Stay weather Aware today for some strong to severe storms possible from 4pm-10pm. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/7u0mCSn8sv — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 8, 2018

Panovich said a stalled front to the north is providing just enough fuel to get the storms started, especially with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity.

