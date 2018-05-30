ASHEVILLE - Continued hazardous conditions had roads closed and schools on delayed starts Wednesday.

Buncombe and Henderson county schools were on a two-hour delay because of flooding and debris on the roads.

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Buncombe, Henderson and Polk counties until 10:45 a.m.

MCDOWELL COUNTY UPDATE: A landslide has comprised the integrity of Lake Tahoma Dam. MANDATORY EVACUATIONS underway from the Dam at Lake Shore Dr to Lake Tahoma Rd (NC 80) to the confluence of the Catawba River near Resistoflex Rd and Riverside Park. ACT NOW TO PRESERVE YOUR LIFE! — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 30, 2018

A flood warning is also in effect for the Swannanoa River at Biltmore Village. The warning says "runoff from previously heavy rain will result in the river remaining above flood stage." Flood stage is 10 feet; the river was at 13.5 feet as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: 'Imminent failure' of dam forces mandatory evacuations in McDowell County

In Asheville, several roads adjacent to a river were closed because of flooding, according to spokeswoman Polly McDaniel:

Swannanoa River Road from Biltmore Avenue to South Tunnel Road

A portion of Sweeten Creek Road between Swan and Reed streets in Biltmore Village

Thompson Street

All of Azalea Road, from U.S. 70 to Swannanoa River Road

A portion of Riverside Drive near the train trestle, near 350 Riverside Drive.

Carrier Park is also closed, McDaniel said in a release early Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, rain is expected to continue Wednesday, with a half-inch to inch more possible.

RELATED: Mudslides shut down both directions of I-40 in McDowell County

American Red Cross is operating six area shelters, as of Wednesday morning:

Swannanoa First Baptist Church, 503 E. Park St., Swannanoa

First Baptist Church of Old Fort, 203 E. Main St., Old Fort

Glenwood Baptist Church, 155 Glenwood Baptist Church Rd., Marion

YMCA, 348 Grace Corpening Drive, Marion

Bill Creek Baptist Church, 1475 Bills Creek Road, Lake Lure

Polk County Middle School

People may check shelter availability and whether a shelter is open on the Red Cross Emergency App. It may be downloaded via the mobile phone app store, or text “GETEMERGENCY” to 90999.

