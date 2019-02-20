BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The North Carolina mountains had no major issues Wednesday following overnight winter weather.

According to the North Carolina DOT, primary roads and interstates in Watauga County were clear while secondary roads had some icy patches.

Watauga County DOT maintenance engineer Kevin Whittington said crews worked nonstop from 5:30 a.m. through mid-afternoon..

He added they're not concerned about roads refreezing overnight.

"The temperatures will continue to moderate as the evening goes on and then rise through the night even more so," Whittington said. "That is a good thing for the roads [not] freezing back."

Highway Patrol said there wasn't a major spike in collisions during the day.

Troopers credited closings and delays by school systems and government offices for reducing traffic during the early morning hours when roads were the most slick.

Blue Ridge Energy said there were no widespread power outages, and it didn't need to bring in extra crews.

However, Whittington said his concerns are shifting to later this week as steady rain could bring flooding to low-lying areas in Boone, which could lead to flooding further south closer to Charlotte.