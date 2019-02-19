BOONE, N.C. — The North Carolina High Country is bracing for icy conditions as the area deals with a winter storm warning through Wednesday.

Schools in Watauga and Avery Counties closed early Tuesday afternoon because administrators were worried about students heading home in icy conditions.

Some families had to change up their plans last-minute to get their children.

Madelaine Amato spent part of the afternoon waiting for her two cousins outside their elementary school.

"Their mom is at work, and their afternoon babysitter is in class at App [State] right now, and so they couldn't be picked up by her," Amato said. "So [my cousins' mom] called me."

DOT crews in Burke and Caldwell Counties spent Tuesday pre-treating interstates and primary roads. DOT crews in Watauga County didn't have to pre-treat roads as there was still leftover brine from previous treatments.

Blue Ridge Energy crews spent Tuesday wrapping up some of their regularly-scheduled jobs ahead of the potential winter weather.

The utility has more linemen taking trucks home to be on standby if conditions worsen overnight.