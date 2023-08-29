NC Red Cross is deploying volunteers across the southeast ahead of Idalia's landfall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Red Cross is deploying its teams across the southeast before Idalia makes landfall.

The hurricane is strengthening and is increasing its forward motion in the Gulf of Mexico. And as it undergoes rapid intensification, it could become a major hurricane just before its potential landfall along the Big Bend region of Florida.

As Idalia treks through the Gulf of Mexico, the North Carolina Red Cross is preparing for impact.

"Today, we’re having several of our volunteers and what we call our Emergency Response Vehicles or ERVs depart to go help with the now Hurricane Idalia situation in Florida as it approaches the shore," Sharonne Hayes said.

With tropical weather warnings spanning across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, Hayes says they are prepared to provide disaster relief.

“Teams are going to Alabama, teams are going to Georgia, and to those surrounding areas that are not necessarily directly in the line of impact, but where we could quickly get those supplies into those most affected areas,” Hayes said.

Meteorologist Mike Prangley from WCNC Charlotte's news partners in Tampa, Florida, is keeping an eye on the dangerous storm surge.

“That tide is going to be four to seven feet higher, well above my head than it normal is above sea level that’s what makes it dangerous then on top of that the churning of the angry waves that can sometimes reach 10 to 20 feet, so the structures behind me they don’t stand a chance,” Prangley explained.

The Red Cross is reminding people to prepare now, so they’re not left to panic.

“We’re asking everybody to make their own preparations as well to keep in mind you to be prepared before the storm ever hits to help your family ahead of any storm,” Hayes said.

And when it comes to a hurricane kit, think of basic items: One gallon per person per day for a three-day supply, a flashlight, extra batteries, non-perishable foods, medications, extra cash.

