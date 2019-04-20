ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The National Weather Service Damage Survey determined there was a tornado event in Alexander County on April 19.

NWS said it started and ended in Alexander County, estimated at 4:10 p.m.

Its maximum EF-Scale rating was an EF1, which is considered to be weak.

It had an estimated maximum wind speed of 90 mph, but the maximum path width was unknown. The path length was reported at .56 miles.

NWS said there were zero fatalities and zero injuries as a result of the tornado.

The tornado touched down in eastern Alexander County, north of Hiddenite, according to the NWS. Officials say the path of the tornado was short but the wind speed was strong and peeled part of a metal roof off a barn.

Other damage was limited to trees, NWS said. More information could be released as the survey team continues to gather information.

Click here for the full report.