CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Queen City and its surrounding areas were battered by slammed by flash flooding and winds during Tuesday night's severe weather.

At one point in the night, tornado warnings were issued for Mecklenburg, Gaston and York counties before expiring at 9:15 p.m.

A viewer shared a photo of a possible funnel cloud spotted in Gaston County Tuesday night. Spotters with the National Weather Service did not say if any tornadoes were confirmed across the Charlotte area as of Tuesday night.

The severe weather knocked out power for over 2,600 Duke Energy customer in Cleveland County and it affected over 700 in Gaston County, according to Duke Energy as of Wednesday 12:15 a.m. Over 320 were without power in Mecklenburg County.

Over in McDowell County, a mudslide forced both directions of I-40 to shut down between Mile Markers 66 and 72. The county was also issued a flash flood warning through Wednesday 4:30 a.m.

NBC Charlotte's First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said most of Old Fort, N.C., was "underwater" with numerous evacuations underway before midnight Wednesday.

Most of Old Fort, NC under water with numerous evacuations underway. #flood #ncwx pic.twitter.com/DdimeGXnwV — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 30, 2018

Flash Flood Warnings continue in the mountains. #wncwx pic.twitter.com/wBFms9v3bt — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 30, 2018

A viewer shared videos of flooding in Old Fort on Twitter.

The flooding in the area has prompted McDowell County Schools to operate on a two-hour delay for Wednesday.

Showers are expected to continue across the Charlotte area through Thursday, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. for both Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The Queen City and its surrounding areas are expected to reach highs of near 85 degrees with a 60-percent chance of precipitation for both days.

7-day Forecast less rain but still scattered storms by the weekend with the heat cranking up. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/TzhMpHJ466 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 30, 2018

Skies are expected to clear out by Friday evening, NWS said. Panovich said the heat is expected to crank up by the end of this week.

