CLEMSON, S.C. — A South Carolina man is lucky to be alive after he went for a wild ride, and it was all caught on camera. Video shows powerful storms flipping over a tent, taking a person with it.

The incident happened in Clemson, South Carolina.

Samuel Foster, the man in the video, spoke to reporters after the incident, saying he's lucky it wasn't worse.

"Next thing I know, I'm grabbing this big tent pole and it took a second for it to register but then I'm like 20 feet in the air and all I could think was I've got to land on this roof," Foster said. "So I just let go, hit the gutter, gutter broke my fall and here we are."

Foster had to get a few stitches, but he is doing okay.

