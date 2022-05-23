When a storm is about to hit, are you prepared?

You should always have a plan when severe weather is a possibility.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're in an area where storms or severe weather is rolling in, there are things you should do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Jackie Gilmore, a captain with the Charlotte Fire Department, said it's essential to take the appropriate steps.

Gilmore said it's important to have a bag of essentials packed away at the ready. The bag should include a flashlight, water, non-perishable food, etc. He said if you're in a home, there should be a designated spot to ride out a storm.

“Try to find a small room like a closet with no windows," Gilmore said.

Not everyone lives in a house. When it comes to an apartment, the same rules apply. Find a room away from windows or glass but make sure it's on the lowest floor. If you need to go downstairs, the National Weather Service told WCNC Charlotte to avoid the elevator and take the stairs.

For some, capturing the storm is action is exciting, but Gilmore said that's the opposite of what you should do.

“If you’re outside and a storm hits you're too late," Gilmore said. "Stay inside and in your shelter. There is a chance for flying debris."

If you are out of your house when severe weather hits, Charlotte Fire said it's important to not park under a bridge or underpass. It might seem like the safest option but there's a chance the bridge could collapse under high winds from the storm. Gilmore said if you are ever caught outside in a car during a tornado, find a flat area.