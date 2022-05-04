Round two of strong to severe storms is possible late Wednesday

Unstable air will be in place for the arrival of a strong cold front overnight into early Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first round of storms and rain was mainly heavy rain on Tuesday. While to our south a major tornado outbreak took place in parts of Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. We will see a lull in the activity until another cold front arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. While I don't expect as many storms or as widespread rainfall the storms that can get going will have a higher chance of being severe.

The Set-Up:

Wednesday will be sunny, warm, and breezy as humid and warm air streams in from the South all day long. This unstable air will be in place for the arrival of a strong cold front overnight into early Thursday. This means better ingredients will be placed for strong storms.

The only factor that deters this risk is fewer storms and the stores to the south blocking the inflow into the storms.

Timing:

This is the hard part we might only see isolated storms but there could be a few times these develop. One time will be late eventing 6-10 p.m., then again in the morning, 3-9 a.m. along the cold front.

The morning time frame is not a usual time of day for severe weather so being weather aware and having a few ways to get warnings will be key. So it's always a good time to download our WCNC app for the latest alerts and live streams in the event of warnings.

Impacts: