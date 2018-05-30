MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. – Officials in McDowell County have issued a mandatory evacuation order following a landslide near the Lake Tahoma dam due to heavy rainfall associated with Alberto moving through the region.

According to McDowell County Emergency Management, an engineer at the dam recommended a “Level 1 Emergency” around 1 a.m. McDowell County authorities issued the evacuation order saying the dam is in “imminent failure.”

Dam failure imminent downstream of Lake Tahoma in. McDowell county. Please evacuate now in the areas listed on the statement. #flood #ncwx #wncwx pic.twitter.com/L9CuNCH4AD — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 30, 2018

MCDOWELL COUNTY UPDATE: A landslide has comprised the integrity of Lake Tahoma Dam. MANDATORY EVACUATIONS underway from the Dam at Lake Shore Dr to Lake Tahoma Rd (NC 80) to the confluence of the Catawba River near Resistoflex Rd and Riverside Park. ACT NOW TO PRESERVE YOUR LIFE! — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 30, 2018

MARION MUDSLIDE I Here's a look at the map where @ariel_plasencia has been reporting from this AM on @wcnc - You can see just how many alerts are in the area. #UPWITHWCNC #CLTtraffic #NCwx pic.twitter.com/3ZQohBqN4o — Rachel Rollar (@RachelRollar) May 30, 2018

The National Weather Service stated that a flash flood emergency was in place for McDowell County, including the cities of Marion and Old Fort. All residents below the dam will be required to evacuate the area.

These areas include:

Lake Tahoma Road south to U.S. 70 West

Tom Johnson Camping Center

Toms Creek Road from NC 80 to Morgan Lake Road

Old Greenlee Road from Crane Resistoflex Road to the water filter plant

U.S. 70 West from PG Fire Department to North Main Street

All residences along the Catawba River from the Tom Johnson Camping Center to Lake James and any developments that border the river in Hankins

All locations along U.S. 221 Business

Burnettes Landing

Lake James Landing

Our campground site is completely underwater up here in Marion. Riverbreeze campground. @ScottyPowell_WX @wxbrad pic.twitter.com/dQ5KAGZZMs — Zach Lowder (@Z_Lowder14) May 30, 2018

Authorities have opened three shelters for residents forced to evacuate their homes. They are at the YMCA of Marion, Glenwood Baptist Church and Old Fort Baptist Church.

According to the National Weather Service, floodwaters have reached levels not seen since the floods of September 2004 following Hurricanes Frances and Ivan.

A mudslide Tuesday night shut down two westbound lanes of I-40 and one lane of eastbound traffic near Exit 66. McDowell County Schools are closed Wednesday.

In Catawba County, emergency workers remain concerned about low-lying bridges being susceptible to flash flooding.

Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy warned flooded bridges are dangerous for drivers.

"If you can't see the painted lines on the road, then it's too deep for you to drive through it," Yaussy said. "It only takes a few inches of water to knock a full-size man over and it takes about 12-18 inches to move a vehicle even a big truck."

