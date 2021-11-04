Tornado Warning in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, McDowell counties until 9 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Caldwell County until 9:30 p.m.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Tornado Warning is in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, and McDowell counties until 9 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Caldwell County until 9:30 p.m.

WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is tracking the latest as the threat moves through the area.

Strong thunderstorms were forecast to impact Cabarrus, eastern Lincoln, southeastern Iredell, Mecklenburg, southwestern Rowan, eastern Gaston, northwestern Union and eastern York Counties until 9:30 p.m. Wind gusts were expected to get up to 45 mph in these areas.