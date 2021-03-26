Flooding concerns across Charlotte metro after heavy rain

The South Fork River in Gaston County, North Carolina, is expected to rise above 14 feet after heavy rain fell in the area Thursday and Friday.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Now that heavy rain and thunderstorms have moved out of the Charlotte area, flooding will be a concern for low-lying areas along rivers, creeks, and streams across the region.

In Cramerton, North Carolina, the South Fork River began flooding its banks early Friday morning with officials shutting down the Centennial Center Pier due to the rising levels.

Riverside Park in Cramerton is closed as the South Fork Catawba River spills over its banks. The river is expected to continue rising into the afternoon. More: @wcnc pic.twitter.com/JBZINDefSn — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) March 26, 2021

First Warn Meteorologist Chris Mulcahy showed the latest forecast had the river rising another two feet from its previous forecast of 12.2 feet. Moderate flood levels begin at 13 feet, according to Mulcahy.

Should the South Fork crest at 14 feet, that would be the 11th-highest in recorded history.

The river isn't expected to reach its full crest until around 4 p.m. Friday.

Flooding caused a section of Riverside Drive between 5th and 6th Streets to shut down.

William Farrow's daughter lives along Riverside Drive, and he spent the morning helping her move items from her basement to higher ground.

"We are used to this, unfortunately," Farrow said. "She got all the Christmas decorations, and a lot of appliances and things were ruined last time."

Tina Berens has lived next door for a few months, and she's already gotten used to flood preparations.

"Yeah, it's a little overwhelming," Berens said. "[But], it's just having waterfront property. The home has been here 120 years, and it's still standing and stable."

The town of Cramerton shut down Riverside Park and Goat Island Park due to flooding, which disappointed Sarah Hendricks' children.

"We are going to try to find a good path to bike and scooter on that is not flooded," Hendricks said.

The town also postponed Saturday's "Spring Float the Fork" event because of flooding.

While Gaston County Emergency Management is monitoring river levels, it doesn't expect any homes to face serious threats based on current models.

Minor flooding continuing here for at least the next 24 hours. Leveling off this afternoon and forecasted crest is around 4pm. pic.twitter.com/3RFc3i86Yv — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) March 26, 2021

In Cabarrus County, the Rocky River is expected to crest at 14.5 feet near Irish Buffalo Creek. That would be the highest crest since January of 2013, according to National Weather Service records.