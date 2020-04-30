CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, and York County, South Carolina because of continued rainfall.

As of 2 a.m., almost three inches of rain had fallen in places like Rock Hill and South Charlotte, where rain is expected to continue for at least another hour.

The Sugar Creek near Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte had risen more than 10 feet since 10 p.m. The creek, which as of 2 a.m. was reading at 13 feet, had already crested its bank and had flooded the adjacent green way, which is designed to handle water overflow.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg FINS

The Flash Flood Warning, which is issued by the National Weather Service when there is a threat of sudden, onset flooding, is active until 4:45 a.m. unless it is first cancelled or extended by the weather service.

Residents living along creeks, streams, rivers, or other bodies of water, including poor, urban drainage areas, should watch for rising waters. Residents should seek higher grounds if threatened by water. Motorists should avoid flooded roadways.

Locations in the warning include, but are not limited to, Rock Hill, Uptown Charlotte, south Charlotte, Ballantyne, Matthews, and Fort Mill.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is continuing to track a storm system bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and a low risk chance for an isolated tornado.

"The threat overall is very minimal. I’m talking five percent or less for severe storms," Panovich said. "I think our primary threat is going to be flooding, especially in the mountains and foothills."

Across the mountains, flood advisories and watches remain through the overnight.

Impacts from the storms are expected until 5 a.m. Thursday.

WCNC's First Warn Storm Team is tracking the latest as the storms move through the area.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Costco to require face masks for customers at all stores

Confusion ensues after Gaston County leaders say businesses could reopen despite state Stay at Home order

Fed to pump more support into economy, hints it'll likely hold rates near zero for months

Despite repeat complaints, some businesses avoid formal COVID-19 enforcement