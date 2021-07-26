Severe thunderstorms moving through greater Charlotte metro

Ahead of cold front sweeping across the Southeast, the threat of strong thunderstorms across the Charlotte area Monday are bringing heavy downpours and gusty winds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Strong thunderstorms, some of which could become severe, are moving across Charlotte and the surrounding areas of North Carolin and South Carolina late Monday afternoon.

The storms have brought down trees in several counties, including Caldwell, Catawba, and Cleveland counties.

The main threat from storms will be damaging wind and heavy rains, which could create a threat of localized flooding.

First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said these storms have recorded wind speeds near 58 mph with lots of lightning.

Panovich said the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, that's already in effect for North Carolina counties to the north and east Charlotte, could be expanded into Charlotte and beyond if strong storms could strengthen into severe storms.

"What's happened is, we've seen an upgrade to a medium risk for severe storms from Charlotte to the Richmond, Virginia, area," Panovich said. "What I expect to happen is this line of storms will form a 'mini' cool front ... By 5 o'clock, this line starts to push east and move into the Piedmont."

Thunderstorms are expected to impact Monday evening's rush hour commute across Charlotte.