LIBERTY, N.C. — A tornado with winds up to 100 mph ripped through Liberty, NC and destroyed trees and tore a chicken house to shreds.

Gary Smith owns the property the old chicken house was on. He says it was no longer being used to house chickens, but he stored a few things like a spare scooter in it.

"Me and my wife was in Asheboro and my sister lives across the road and she called us and told us you need to get home as soon as possible," he said.

His sister didn't tell him why, but he knew he had to get home fast.

"I knew something happened. Damage, but I was worried about more our house than anything," he said.

Debris from the building was scattered across the property, and even across the street into his sister's yard.

"Well, I knew it was bad," said Smith, "Main thing - I was thinking about this house and thank God nothing happened to our house that’s what I was mostly concerned about."

Tin, wood, nails, and insulation was scattered throughout the property.

"Looks like somebody took a bomb and dropped it on it," he said.

A garage at his sister's house is partially collapsed.

When a WFMY News 2 crew went to the property, the homeowner said they were able to get two of their three cars out of the garage without a scratch.

A large SUV was still stuck in the garage and holding what was left of it up.

Smith says he's just happy no one was hurt.

"I'm thankful that nothing worse than it is," he said.

