WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. -- Police said two people died Wednesday night after a landslide demolished a home in Watauga County.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a structure collapse on Pine Ridge Road in Boone a little after 5 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, rescuers began searching for two people who were reportedly in the house at the time of the collapse.

Authorities later found two victims deceased in the rubble. The names will be released once family is notified.

The Watauga County Sheriff's Office will conduct the death investigation. Police told NBC Charlotte no one else was in the home.

Several agencies responded to the scene:

Boone Fire Department

Boone Police Department

Blowing Rock Fire Department

Blowing Rock Police Department

Watauga Sheriff’s Office

Watauga Medic

Watauga Rescue

Watauga County Emergency Management

Watauga County Communications

Boone Public Works Department

Blowing Rock Public Works Department

Red Cross

Foscoe Fire Department

Cove Creek Fire Department

Linville Central Rescue Squad

Fleetwood Fire Department

Champion Fire Department

Caldwell County Emergency Services

Lenoir Fire Department

Clairmont Fire Department

Alexander County Rescue Squad

USAR Taskforce - Buncome County

