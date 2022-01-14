Where you can find shelter if you don’t have a home or experience a power outage or lack of heat during winter weather

Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte say they’re making plans for temporary and expanded shelters through out the city.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte are working to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

They’re making plans to expand shelters starting Saturday. Emergency management is working with local nonprofits to keep people safe.

For Men:

Roof Above is sheltering men and expanding capacity by adding cots at the Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter. It’s located at 3410 Statesville Avenue. To access this shelter, men can come on-site at 3410 Statesville Ave starting at 4:30 pm.

For Women and Families:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope is providing shelter for single women and families. The center is expanding its capacity by 50 beds. It’s located at 534 Spratt Street. Women and families may access this shelter by calling 211 or by going to the shelter between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Roof Above will operate its Day Services Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be limited indoor seating as well as access to restrooms. Masks will be required for entry. There will also be outdoor seating with radiated heaters.

Roof Above received a few hundred blankets from the community. People also donated jackets Their crews dropped off supplies to homeless encampments around the city.

“In times like this where it is a crisis and you see such community support and we talk about community services, extra beds, I think it continues to show us the importance of housing being a solution,” Randall Hitt, Roof Above’s VP of Engagement, said.

Roof Above and the Salvation Army has masks, donated by Atrium, to give out to people. Both shelters will be using social distancing inside.

County and city officials said they are making sure there are shelters available for people who may lose power or heat, but officials say they will open them if needed. No emergency shelters are available for these circumstances yet.

“We do have a plan in place to open shelters if they become necessary,” Robert Graham, the City of Charlotte’s Deputy Director of Emergency Management, said. “Unfortunately, just like anything else we encourage everybody to think about safe places to go if the power goes out if they actually need to leave their home, but we want you to stay inside your home.“

Graham said people should sign up for CharMeck Alerts Notifications to see when emergency shelters may open.