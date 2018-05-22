CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Had enough rain? It’s not over yet as scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain are continuing to roll through the Carolinas.

Some people in Union County saw nearly two inches of rainfall late Monday night. That trend is expected to continue across parts of NBC Charlotte's viewing area for the rest of the week, as Charlotte will be under a 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and then a 50-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"It's really hard to take the rain chance out of the forecast at any point in the next couple of days," said First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

Monday evening's storms left parts of Caldwell County under serious floods. Caldwell Journal shared a video of flooding in parts of NBC Charlotte's viewing area.

In addition to scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, the Queen City is also expected to remain warm and muggy with highs in the low-to-mid 80s Tuesday. Highs for Wednesday to Friday are expected to be around 84 degrees, according to NWS.

