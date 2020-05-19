Significant flooding expected along Catawba River

Charlotte Stormwater is asking people to clear any debris from storm drains in front of their homes ahead of flooding rains expected this week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Weather Service is warning against significant flooding along the Catawba River as a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Friday morning for the mountains, foothills and Charlotte area.

Rainfall totals could be as high as nine inches in the mountains and five inches in Charlotte.

“It will probably get up in the yard again probably,” Bill Strain said. “I’m looking for that. I’m not looking for five feet in the house.”

Strain lives on Riverside Drive, which backs up to the Catawba River in northwest Charlotte. Last June, flooding brought water levels halfway up his windows and right into his living space.

“It was just crazy,” Strain said. “This has devastated a lot of people’s lives. Some of them will never recover.”

In response, Strain has plans to raise his home 12 feet to protect it from future floods.

Charlotte Stormwater has bought out several of Strain’s neighbors with plans to demolish the houses, mitigating future risk.

“Out of the 100 homes along Riverside Drive, Lake Drive and Riverhaven Drive, about 40 homes reported water inside their living space,” Charlotte Stormwater spokesman John Wendel said.

Wendel is asking people to clear any debris from storm drains in front of their homes, and with a flash flood watch in effect, if you see water in the roadway it’s not worth the risk.

“More than half of the people who die from flooding, die in their cars,” Wendel said.

