'Nobody’s doing anything to solve the problem here' | Sinkhole in Morganton could get bigger due to heavy rain

A sinkhole that opened up in November 2020 is still there. This week's rain could make it worse.

MORGANTON, N.C. — This sinkhole in Morganton opened up in November 2020 on the corner of Sanford Drive and North Green Street. As our team was there, it was catching the eye of many passing by.

The sinkhole formed following heavy rain from Tropical Storm Eta. It then grew after additional rain on New Year’s Day.

A sinkhole forms when water accumulates and doesn’t drain properly. As water collects under the ground, it can cause it to crumble. Thursday's rainfall could make it worse.

One resident we spoke to, James Epley, feels like nothing is being done. He also believes whoever owns the property needs to take care of it.

He also tells WCNC Charlotte that this is a heavily trafficked area. "This is the main post office. Nobody’s doing anything to solve the problem here."

The City of Morganton told us, “It is a private drainage issue. The responsible party is the US Post Office.” Our team reached out to the post office Thursday. afternoon and have not heard back yet.

