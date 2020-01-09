North Carolina mom rescued, 2 kids missing after car swept away by floodwaters

Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton confirmed the mother was rescued but the children, ages 4 and 5, are still missing.

After 1 a.m., a woman called 911 and said her car was swept off the road and into a creek by floodwaters with her and her two children inside, officials said. Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton confirmed the mother was rescued but the children, who family members say are 4 and 5, are still missing.

The car was swept off the road near Galilee Road and West Smithfield Elementary School, officials said. The car was found before 7 a.m., but it was unclear if the children were inside.