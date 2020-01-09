North Carolina mom rescued, 2 kids missing after car swept away by floodwaters

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A mother was rescued but two children are still missing after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Smithfield, North Carolina early Tuesday morning.
After 1 a.m., a woman called 911 and said her car was swept off the road and into a creek by floodwaters with her and her two children inside, officials said. Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton confirmed the mother was rescued but the children, who family members say are 4 and 5, are still missing.
The car was swept off the road near Galilee Road and West Smithfield Elementary School, officials said. The car was found before 7 a.m., but it was unclear if the children were inside.
According to the National Weather Service, Johnston County officials responded to at least seven water rescues during heavy rains. Multiple vehicles were left abandoned on I-95 during flooding Monday. Closer to Charlotte, crews in Salisbury responded to multiple water rescues during flash flooding Monday.