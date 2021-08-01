Snow in the foothills brings boost to local business

She said on Thursday, people just kept coming through the doors. “We were so busy all day,” she said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At times the snowfall in Lenoir, N.C. was falling heavy, Friday. The brief snow was welcomed by some, including Shields of Lenoir Hardware, who said the anticipation of snow earlier in the week brought a boost to business.

“Oh, the anticipation for it yesterday was amazing,” said Sheila Watts, who does sales for the store.

She said on Thursday, people just kept coming through the doors. “We were so busy all day,” she said.

Getting some development around the upper low as the colder air aloft works in, expect a very quick but heavy burst of wet snow over the next 2-3 hours. #cltwx #ncwx 3scwx #wcnc pic.twitter.com/Y1tNyy5nE4 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) January 8, 2021

Watts said people were quick to scoop up essentials including sleds, shovels and lamp oil, saying some people were preparing for the possibility of losing power. Watts said the hardware store still has plenty in stock, saying they received several truckloads of supplies in addition to pulling a lot of merchandise out of their warehouse, where she said it had been stored, after not receiving much snow last year.

“A lot of times, Boone, Blowing Rock will get the snow but we kind of get the flurries and don’t get a lot of the snow a lot of times, so we were excited to have some,” Watts said.

The Walmart in Lenoir told WCNC Charlotte they sold out of sleds Thursday night.

Lucky to have theirs were two high school students, who spent the afternoon sledding.