Panovich: Snow possible in Charlotte area Friday

A fast-moving storm system will bring the threat of snow to areas east of the North Carolina mountains, including along I-40 and the Piedmont.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another shot of winter weather is expected to blow into North Carolina Friday, as a fast-moving storm system will bring the threat of snow to areas east of the mountains along I-40, Brad Panovich said.

Panovich is tracking the system for the potential for a heavy burst of snow somewhere in the mountains or foothills Friday, with some flurries possible in the Charlotte metro area.

"There's going to be a band of heavy precipitation Friday morning," Panovich said. "There's a lot of moisture associated with the southern part of this system, but not a ton of cold air, which is all the way up in eastern Canada right now. It's a favorable track but not a favorable position of the cold air."

The good news about Friday's storm will be the lack of ice. Panovich says there's won't be much, if any sleet or ice, instead it will be either rain or snow, depending where the line forms.

"These are incredibly difficult to pinpoint. I know there's going to be one, it's a question of how far south," Panovich said. "Is it Charlotte? Interstate 40? Or will the snow hug the mountains and foothills?"

Panovich said areas with eastern-facing slopes could be substantial snow during the quick storm. These areas include parts of Burke County, Caldwell County, Catawba County, as well as parts of Wilkes and Alexander counties. If the snow line forms along I-40, Panovich said Hickory could see up to an inch of snow with 1.5 inches possible in Greensboro. Higher elevations around Boone will also be at risk for the most accumulation.

"From Hickory to about Greensboro, that's the area we're watching potentially for snow," Panovich said. "Could it make it down to Charlotte? Sure, but I don't see this bringing a ton of heavy snow to the Charlotte area right now. Could we see some flakes? Certainly."

Snow lovers shouldn't get too worried if Friday doesn't produce flurries for their area. Panovich says another storm system is looking more favorable for wintry weather next week.