GASTON, N.C. — Residents living along waterways and low-lying areas are being warned to closely monitoring rising water levels.

In Gaston County, voluntary evacuation are in place for portions of Cramerton, Lowell and McAdenville along the South Fork River.

"Water in those areas could reach levels not seen since 2003," WCNC Charlotte First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said.

The water is expected to crest at 16 feet. At those levels, South Fork Catawba

River floodwaters may be inundating the Cramerton Fire Department,

Cramerton Drug Store, South Fork Masonic Lodge, and adjacent homes

and businesses along 8th Ave. and N. Main St. Floodwaters may be

approaching the Cramerton Police Department.

Flooding of Duharts Creek may be impacting adjacent sections of Mayflower Rd., and Cramer Mountain Rd. may be inundated with several inches of water.

Impacts may be similar to those associated with flooding on March 21st, 2003.

Across the region, between 2 and 5 inches of rain fell Thursday.

All of that water across the mountains and foothills will flow into creeks, rivers, and streams before moving downstream.

Officials are monitoring water levels along the Catawba River, which flooded badly last June in the Mountain Island Lake community during a similar heavy rain event.

