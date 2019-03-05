CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A storm system will bring the potential for severe thunderstorms and pop-up showers across the Charlotte area this weekend.

The region got hit with showers and storms Saturday evening, and the showers and storms will continue overnight into Sunday as a weak cold front crosses the area. With the overnight storms, the primary threats are heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

There were reports of hail across the region with Saturday evening's storms. Several counties were placed under severe thunderstorm warnings, including Cabarrus, Rowan, Burke, and Catawba counties.

If there are storms lingering on Sunday morning, they aren't expected to be as severe -- but there could be some thunder and lightning. After that, there will be some light showers to follow.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

First Warn chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said the biggest concern from these storms won't be tornadoes; instead, damaging straight-line winds could cause damage. There is good news, though.

"If you're worried about a washout in the forecast this weekend, there isn't one," Panovich said. "It's the typical pop-up evening thunderstorms that are very typical of summer, they're just a little early here in May."

"The time the worst weather is over us is really from about 7 o'clock Saturday night through 7 a.m. Sunday morning and then it gets better. If we can keep that timing like that, any strong storm chances are going to be confined to when most people are sleeping Saturday night."

If you're heading out to Quail Hollow Club for the Wells Fargo Championship, Panovich says weather shouldn't be a concern most of the weekend, but Sunday's early tee times could be delayed by rain moving through.

"The heaviest rain is early Sunday," Panovich said. "If you're up for the early tee times at 7 a.m., there's likely going to be rain. But by 9 or 10, it's all gone.

