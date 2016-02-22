Tonight and tomorrow

Watching for thunderstorms tonight, some of which could pack a punch with large hail and damaging winds. Aside from the threat of thunderstorms this evening, it will seem more like July than May as far as temperatures are concerned. The keywords over the next several days will be hot and more humid. Get ready for highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Would not be surprised to see some areas, especially south and east of Charlotte, hit the 90-degree mark Friday!

This weekend

The hottest weather for the year, so far, will be Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures should make it into the low-90s for much of the Piedmont and Sandhills, and could be near record-breaking by Sunday afternoon. Lows at night will be in the upper-60s. Higher humidity will make it more uncomfortable outdoors.

Next week

Monday should be partly cloudy with only a stray storm. There's a better chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday and again Wednesday. Rain chances are around 40% Tuesday and 50% Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper-80s to low-90s Monday and Tuesday and in the low-80s Wednesday.

