CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Strong storms swept through the Charlotte area Sunday night, taking down trees and leaving hundreds without power.

A local storm spotter shared a video of power winds pounding Cleveland County Sunday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Cabarrus, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and York counties before expiring late Sunday night.

Firefighters in Huntersville responded to multiple downed-tree calls in the area. The first call coming from the 10400 block of Independence Hill and the second call coming from Huntersville-Concord Road. After that, firefighters responded to a call in the 10200 block of Kerns Road.

A viewer shared a picture of a downed tree at a Lincolnton neighborhood.

Sunday's storms have left over 1,200 Duke Energy customers without power in Rowan County and about 1,100 customers in Lincoln County are waiting for their power to be restored. In Mecklenburg County, over 900 Duke Energy customers are without power as of 10 p.m.

Good news, however, is that skies are expected to clear out in the Charlotte area over the next three days. Monday in the Queen City is expected to be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of about 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Center. The following day is expected to be sunny with a high of about 86 degrees, NWS reports.

