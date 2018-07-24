The Charlotte area was hit by storms again Tuesday evening after the region was pummeled by heavy rain and wind on Monday.

Several power outages were reported as well as damage.

More pictures of the damage at a home on Colony Road. You can see where the tree crashed into the third floor. Firefighters covered up a hole in the corner of the roof with a tarp, and trees fell on top of two cars in the driveway. pic.twitter.com/rAQqhIxNrA — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) July 25, 2018

Some places received more than five inches of rain in a 24-hour period, including Hidden Valley. Three to four inches of rain fell from I-485 to Plaza Midwood.

The good news is every single location in our viewing area got at least .25" of rain or more, with most around 1" or more. Some between 3-6" and more scattered storms on the way. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx #drought #flood pic.twitter.com/CaZmgZYsyq — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) July 24, 2018

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich's 36-hour futurecast showed scattered downpours lasting well into Wednesday but with many breaks.

36 hr Futurecast shows the scattered downpours lasting well into Wednesday but with many breaks. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/oX9yjFrPcd — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) July 24, 2018

Look for areas of fog Wednesday morning with a chance of more rain and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will again be in the mid-80s across the Piedmont and the upstate of South Carolina. Areas east and southeast of Charlotte could have high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Thursday should be hot and humid with a slight storm chance in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Friday will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Look for highs in the low 90s. Storm chance is just twenty percent.

