Severe weather rolled through the Carolinas Thursday evening, leaving behind a wake of damage.

The Salisbury Fire Department in Rowan County tweeted several photos from Mitchell Avenue, Horah Street and Caldwell Street in the aftermath of the storms. A tree fell on a house on Mitchell Avenue, but no one was hurt.

Photo: Salisbury Fire Dept.

Many trees were also reported down in the Wingate and Marshville areas of Union County. Power lines were knocked to the ground as well.

I-40 in Burke County was closed for a few hours due to downed power lines. The incident happened at exit 111 near Morganton. The road has since reopened.

In the Winston-Salem area, a tree crushed a car in the community of Advance. The driver had minor injuries.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

© 2018 WCNC