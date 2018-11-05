Severe weather rolled through the Carolinas Thursday evening, leaving behind a wake of damage.
The Salisbury Fire Department in Rowan County tweeted several photos from Mitchell Avenue, Horah Street and Caldwell Street in the aftermath of the storms. A tree fell on a house on Mitchell Avenue, but no one was hurt.
Many trees were also reported down in the Wingate and Marshville areas of Union County. Power lines were knocked to the ground as well.
I-40 in Burke County was closed for a few hours due to downed power lines. The incident happened at exit 111 near Morganton. The road has since reopened.
In the Winston-Salem area, a tree crushed a car in the community of Advance. The driver had minor injuries.
