Strong-to-severe storms possible across the Carolinas Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A storm system will move into the Carolinas Monday afternoon with the threat of severe weather.

First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said these storms will have the capability of producing winds above 50 mph and heavy rain. The threat of a tornado is small but can't be entirely ruled out.

By 2 p.m., Sprinkle said showers will move into the mountains, impacting areas like Blowing Rock, Boone and West Jefferson in the High Country. By 5 o'clock, showers will be popping up around the Charlotte metro and across the foothills.

The Charlotte area is in the "Medium" range for severe weather risk Monday. Sprinkle said the biggest threat will be damaging straight-line winds.

"If this holds together, it looks like the heaviest rain and most severe threat would be north of Charlotte," Sprinkle said.

By Monday night, the storms will push east of Charlotte as the frontal boundary extends north into Virginia.

Monday afternoon will be warm with highs around 80 degrees. Those warm temperatures will contribute to the instability in the atmosphere and could provide fuel for storms.

The rest of the week will see cooler temperatures and more rain, Sprinkle said.

"Rain is likely Thursday," Sprinkle explained. "A cold rain with temperatures only in the 60s."

The First Warn Weather Team will be with you every step of the way, but here is the latest expected timing:

Mountains: 1 - 5 p.m.

Foothills: 2 - 6 p.m.

Northern Piedmont: 4 - 8 p.m.

Southern Piedmont 5 - 9 p.m.

Sandhills: 7 - 11 p.m.

Be sure to stay weather aware on Monday! The First Warn Storm Team always recommend having at least three ways to get alerts.

