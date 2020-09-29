Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday evening

Panovich said the rain will linger in the Charlotte area for the rest of the evening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a chance for strong to severe storms in the Charlotte area Tuesday evening, Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said.

According to Panovich a cold front in the mountains will allow for some strong storms to develop in the day.

"It will tap into some heat and humidity that's gonna try to develop and cause some strong storms," Panovich said.

The worst of the storms should stick to our east, Panocivh predicts, but said we could see those storms start to develop back here in Charlotte.

According to Panovich, the front starts getting active around noontime and says we should start to see some weather locally at around 2 p.m Tuesday afternoon.

"Right here around 4 p.m.," Panovich said. "We're gonna see a broken line of storms. The potential is probably for damaging winds."

While the damaging winds potential is low, about 5%, Panovich says we still need to keep an eye out for it.

Panovich said the rain will linger in the Charlotte area for the rest of the evening.