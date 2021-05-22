Ahead of schedule, Subtropical Storm Ana forms near Bermuda

This is the seventh year in a row that a tropical storm has developed before the June 1 start of hurricane season.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s official -- we have the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Subtropical Storm Ana formed Saturday morning near Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This is the seventh year in a row a storm has developed in the Atlantic basin ahead of the official start of hurricane season, which is June 1. The storm that kicked off this streak in 2015 was, coincidentally, Tropical Storm Ana.

Ana is forecast to move into an unfavorable area for development and be short-lived.

Thankfully, this potential system poses no threat to Florida or the U.S.

Tropical systems can occasionally form ahead of the official June 1 start to hurricane season. Routine outlooks at the National Hurricane Center began May 15, which is new this year.

After several years of Atlantic tropical cyclones forming before the start of hurricane season, the National Weather Service gave the OK to begin issuing routine tropical weather outlooks. They will now be issued daily moving forward through the end of November, at 2 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Peak hurricane season runs from August through early October when the ocean waters are typically at their warmest.

Learn more about preparing for hurricane season at the 10 Tampa Bay Hurricane Headquarters.