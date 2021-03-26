More Carolina storms forecast for Sunday

Brad Panovich says there's a "medium risk" for storms including the possibility of damaging winds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another round of storms and potential severe weather are headed for Charlotte and the Carolinas Sunday, according to the forecast by WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

This will be the Carolinas' third round of severe weather in less than two weeks. Severe weather rolled through Carolinas on March 18, and again late Thursday afternoon.

"A cold front will cross the area Sunday and there’s a concern for the possibility of severe thunderstorms as the front tracks across the Carolinas," said WCNC Charlotte forecaster Larry Sprinkle. "Much like Thursday, there could be a squall-line of thunderstorms."

Sprinkle said the severe weather risk for Sunday is what they consider "medium" with the biggest threat coming from damaging winds.

Depending on the timing of the cold front the storms could be more or less severe. The main threat will be damaging winds especially if the front arrives early in the day. If the front slows down the risk could be higher as we will have more time to warm up ahead of the front.

The atmosphere will be primed for some storms. The day will be warm and humid, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. Dew point temperatures in the mid-60s means the air will be sticky and moist.