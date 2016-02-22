Today-Friday

It's like we have fast-forwarded into summer! Highs today will be in the low 80s with warmer temperatures Thursday: upper 80, with a few thunderstorms. Friday will be sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. The weekend will be hot and definitely more humid for the region. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s, with a stray storm.

Next week

Monday will be hot and humid with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s across the Piedmont into the Sandhills. Tuesday should be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. There's a forty percent chance of afternoon storms.

