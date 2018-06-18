CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The heat is on in the Carolinas, and it's not officially summer yet.

Monday was the fifth day in a row temperatures rose 90 or above. The last time we saw temperatures this high was last July.

Medic said crews have been responding to a higher number of heat-related calls lately. The biggest concern was dehydration.

As thousands of kids head to summer camps like Camp Eagle Rock, program director Mike Jones said everyone is equipped to handle the heat.

"It starts with our counselors' training that we do pre-summer. They're trained on the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion."

Doctors recommended drinking more water, taking more breaks, checking on your neighbors and never leaving pets or kids unattended outside or in vehicles. Otherwisem heat exhaustion could set in.

"Headache, lightheaded, just not feeling well. It's probably an early sign of dehydration, and it's time to get out of heat," one doctor said.

Hydration was a big emphasis at Camp Eagle Rock with water stations set up across the camp.

"And a trick that a lot of parents tell us they do is they'll actually freeze a water bottle overnight," said Jones.

A good rule of thumb to ensure a child has enough to drink is the four-gulp rule. That's making sure a kid drink fours ounces of water every 15 minutes. One ounce is equal to one mouthful.

