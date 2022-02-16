The tale of the cold front: How this one is different?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A strong cold front will move into the Charlotte area Thursday night into Friday, bringing a chance for widespread rain and even the chance for a few thunderstorms.
This will lead to a cool weekend in the Carolinas, especially Saturday.
What's Happening
Temperatures will be extremely mild and warm for this time of year before the rain arrives, popping into the 70s. Meanwhile, additional moisture will also arrive with the warmth allowing for the elevated threat for some flooding and even a strong thunderstorm (especially for the western Carolinas).
How This One is Different?
This front is different because of a few reasons:
- The cooldown is not a drastic
- There is no second low following it
- Snow chances avoid the Carolinas
For one, this front is moving in while temperatures are in the 60s and 70s across a good portion of North Carolina and South Carolina. The warmer start before the front's arrival means we'll only see rain. However, this warm shift is showing a more spring-like pattern, with big temperature swings and the threat of thunderstorms.
🌩️ If you like weather, watch Brad Panovich and the WCNC Charlotte First Warn Weather Team on their YouTube channel, Weather IQ. 🎥
The Severe Threat
The worst of the severe weather will be to the west of Charlotte and even the Carolinas.
Over half of the Carolinas are under a low chance for severe storms.
Timing Limits Risk
The timing of the line of rain and potential thunderstorms is good news for the Carolinas. Right now, the timing for most of the rain will be late evening through the early morning.
This is when the atmosphere is the least unstable. Instability will still be present, so a strong thunderstorm is still possible. The main threat will be gusty winds but heavy rain could also lead to some flooding in the Western Carolinas.
The 'Brief' Cooldown
The cold air will not rush in right away. Friday will be clear through the morning and we could even see some sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall by late afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will be the bottom before Charlotte gears up for another warm week. Temperatures will be back in the 70s with more chances for scattered storms as spring-like weather tries to take over.
Contact Chris Mulcahy at cmulcahy@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.