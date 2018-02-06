CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands of customers were without power Friday night after severe weather rolled through the Carolinas.

As of 11 p.m., Duke Energy reported 28,540 outages across the Carolinas. 4,750 of those outages were in Mecklenburg County.

Flood advisories were also in effect for Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and Iredell counties until 11 a.m. Saturday.

For the rest of the weekend, Saturday will be mild in the morning and hot in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Sunday should be more of the same, with highs in the upper 80s and a forty percent chance of rain and thunderstorms.

