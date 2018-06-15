CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thousands of people are without power in Gaston County after powerful thunderstorms moved through the Charlotte area Thursday night.

According to Duke Energy, over 2,300 people in Gaston County are without electricity as of 5 a.m. Friday. Over 1,6000 of those customers reside in the area of Chapel Grove Road between Freedom Mill Road and West Franklin Boulevard. Duke estimates that power will be restored to the area by 6:45 Friday morning.

An additional 800 people are without power in Catawba and Iredell counties, Duke said.

