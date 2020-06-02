CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of Duke Energy customers are without power Thursday morning as heavy rain moves across the Carolinas.

As of 7:30 a.m., more than 2,000 customers in northeast Charlotte are without power. Duke Energy said the problem was first reported at 4:23 a.m. and a technician is on the way to resolve the issue.

Duke Energy has not said if the power outage is related to the storm.

In south Charlotte, more than 300 customers are without power.

York Electric Cooperative is reporting that more than 600 customers are currently without power in the Doby's Bridge area in Fort Mill.

The storm

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the entire Charlotte area effective 6 a.m. Thursday. The mountain counties were already under a flash flood watch as storms will roll into the region late Wednesday and overnight.

First Warn Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said rain is heading in starting Wednesday night, but Thursday will have the bulk of the action. Panovich said flooding will be the biggest issue for Thursday.

"I don't want to discount that threat, but flooding is by far our biggest issue. You're 10 times more likely to see flooding than any other severe weather," Panovich said.

