Why does tire pressure lower in the cold?

The low-pressure light blinks on your gauge and then you have to search your car for coins to pay for air at the local gas station. It happens every year, but why?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's getting colder and one frequent annoyance for drivers is when the light flashes on your dash indicating your car tire is low on pressure. If you have been driving for a while, you may frequently face this challenge each year throughout colder months. Although you may have been able to identify that there is a clear direct relationship between colder temperatures and lower pressure, but you may have wondered: Why does this occur? and Is there any way to avoid this from happening?

Science is simply at work on your time. Temperature, volume and pressure have a direct relationship within any closed system. When the volume stays the same, if the temperature increases, pressure increases. In turn, for a closed system where the volume stays the same, if the temperature decreases, the pressure decreases.

A closed system is simply any object that does not have any frequent exchange with another system. So, in reference to the tire, if the tire is good and working properly, the air within the tire and the air outside of the tire should not be an exchange with each other. Therefore, as scientists, we describe tires as closed systems. So, the volume or the size of the tire, according to the manufacture never changes. In other words, the volume of the tire remains constant. So, when temperature changes, the pressure changes.