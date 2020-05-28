Tornado Simulator: WCNC Weather School

The WCNC Weather School is back in session with a free, educational science class about equipment used to observe the weather.

On Thursday, Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich is making a tornado simulator.

WCNC Charlotte's First Warn Storm Team is helping parents, students, and teachers learn from home with free atmospheric science lessons that can be seen each weekday on the streaming platforms of WCNC Charlotte.

The lessons, which will stream live starting at 1 p.m., will feature a variety of weather lessons and explainers hosted by the WCNC Charlotte weather team.

Join the conversation live to ask questions and be a part of the virtual class.

Can't watch it live? The lessons will be available on-demand for playback at anytime.