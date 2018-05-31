WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. -- Severe weather in the mountains is making it extremely difficult for crews to keep roads open and safe in Watauga County.

On Wednesday night, a landslide triggered a gas explosion, leveled a home and killed two people in Boone. The Watauga County Sheriff's Office took over the death investigation.

There was a memorial Thursday for the two victims rescuers found dead in the rubble. NBC Charlotte was not permitted on the property, but we do have pictures and video from the tragic scene courtesy Boone Police and Fire Departments.

Several people described this well-known area as a tight-knit community where families help families.

"It just sits and is built on the mountainside. I imagine because of all the saturation, soil, continued rain -- the foundation just couldn't hold any longer and just let go," said J.P. Presley who lives in the mountains.

"I've been over there and aware of where they are, and I would say just because the topography is prone to landslides. It's very unfortunate to hear what happened to them over there," he said, adding the last 10 days to two weeks have been terrible for the mountain counties.

"We've had three major flooding events. We've got an old barn on the property. Four feet of water come through there, so we are looking at rebuilding that and move animals, so it has just been quite the series of events. Many people have been affected," Presley told NBC Charlotte.

The names of the victims in the Boone house collapse have not been released yet.

