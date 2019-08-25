Tropical Storm Dorian formed Saturday evening. It strengthened pretty quickly and will likely become a hurricane early next week as it approaches the Caribbean Sea. Dorian is moving over very warm waters and into relatively low shear. As of now, it looks to approach Puerto Rico by the middle of the week.

wcnc

We're also monitoring an area of low pressure near the coast of Florida. Conditions look to be favorable for development over the next couple of days. A tropical or subtropical depression will likely form early next week.

It is expected to track to the northeast, not directly impacting the Carolinas. However, heavy rain is expected over Florida and the Bahamas. The system will likely kick up the surf along the southeast coast as well.

A Hurricane Hunter Aircraft is expected to investigate the system Sunday, if necessary.

wcnc

Another area of low pressure near Texas and Louisiana will likely not develop into anything at all. We'll keep you posted.

wcnc

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC: