Tropical Storm Dorian strengthened again Monday morning with sustained winds of 60 mph with gusts of 70 mph as it moves west toward Barbados.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Dorian is 135 miles east-southeast of Barbados and moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Dorian is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall around the Dominican Republican Thursday morning. First Warn meteorologist Iisha Scott said Dorian will likely continue to weaken after landfall before approaching Florida this weekend.

Scott said it's still well too early to predict any impacts on the Carolinas from Tropical Storm Dorian. Some of the long-range models indicate the storm could be near the Carolina coast before moving out to sea.

wcnc

A stationary front that cooled off the Carolinas this weekend is helping push this system away from us which of course is great news.

wcnc

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC: