Tracking the tropics with more of the same in the Carolinas

Today will be the hottest day of the week. Highs will reach around 95 degrees but it will feel more 100°+.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area:

Today will be the hottest day of the week. Highs will reach around 95 degrees but it will feel more 100°+. This is also the 19th day we have been at 90° or above. 19 days now ties us for the 5th longest stretch of the '90s and by tomorrow, 2020 will solely own that position. Chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop this afternoon and then drift into the evening. The Mountains will be more on the cloudier side with a better chance for rain due to an approaching front.

Changes and rain chances:

A cold front will not cool us down but will instead stall out across the area and cause 3 changes starting tomorrow. 1-More clouds for the afternoons into the weekend, 2-more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms and 3-temps will be cooler by 3-6 degrees mid to late week because of more clouds than sunshine at times.

Once we get to the weekend we are back to our usual isolated pop-up thunderstorms driven by the heating of the day. Highs will take a slight dip to around 90 but we will continue to the lower 90's for the first August weekend into next week. But a new plater could show its hand on Monday.

Tracking the Tropics:

Potential Tropical Cyclone9 (PTC9) is now less than 600 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. This is a quick-moving storm moving at 20-25 mph. Tropical Storm Warnings are active for Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands. The PTC9 means that this is not technically a tropical storm yet even though it is strong enough to be one. Once the center circulation is more defined, this will become Tropical Storm Isaias.

This will be the earliest named "I" name on record for the 2020 Hurricane season. This will be the only time in July we have ever had a 9th named storm.

Impacts: Heavy rain, flooding and tropical storm winds (and near-hurricane gusts 74+ mph)are all possible later tomorrow, Wednesday night and Thursday for the Virgin Islands, Leeward Islands, and Puerto Rico. Next Isaias will be off the Florida coast by this weekend, likely as a tropical storm still around 55-65 mph sustained winds. A lot can still change including a brush by the Carolinas.

The intensity with soon to be Isaias will be dependent on the Saharan dust layer that is following this wave. Dust is associated with dry air that weakens hurricanes and tropical storms. If this dry air continues to hover near this storm this will help keep it below hurricane strength.

We will continue to keep you updated.